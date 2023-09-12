Palm Beach County to provide up to $100K to eligible first-time homebuyers

Palm Beach County is working to make it a little easier for first-time homebuyers as the cost of housing shows no sign of slowing its upward climb.

The county's Department of Housing and Economic Development announced Monday the availability of funds through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Funding will provide up to $100,000 to assist income-eligible applicants with acquiring their first home — including acquisition, acquisition/rehabilitation, new construction, down payment and closing costs —that will be used as their principal place of residence.

The online application portal will open on Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. and close on Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. (or until 50 applications have been submitted).

The county said applications must be submitted online and will be processed on a first-submitted, first-qualified, first-served basis, subject to funding availability.

Eligible applicants can apply by visiting the Department of Housing and Economic Development website. On the site, residents can also access additional program information and required documents needed to apply.

Before submitting an application, all applicants are required to attend one of the virtual mandatory orientations listed below:

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. or Thursday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. or Thursday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. or Thursday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. or Thursday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.

Click here to visit the mandatory orientation meeting or dial (904) 900-2303 to join by phone.

The meeting number (access code) is 2319 194 0251 and the password is QQxcQa7Bw23

For more information on the program, call the mortgage and housing investments division at (561)233-3600, Antoinette Prescott at (561) 233-3606 or via email at HEDverify@pbcgov.org.

