EMBARGO: Brightline announces Sept. 22 start for train service to Orlando

Brightline on Wednesday morning announced that service will extend from Palm Beach County to Orlando International Airport on Sept. 22.

In May, the private rail company began selling tickets for an expected debut in the beginning of September, but the start was pushed back. Brightline continued high-speed testing of 110 mph on the Treasure Coast and up to 125 mph between Cocoa and the airport.

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model," Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline, said in a news release embargoed for 5 a.m. Wednesday. "We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida. As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now.”

Media interviews are planned at the Orlando train station from 9-11 a.m.

Brightline currently has service between Miami and West Palm Beach with stops in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Aventura. The train service is promising promising 16 daily round trips in just under three hours.

For a limited time, Brightline is offering one-way Smart fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of four-plus will automatically save an additional 25% on these fares.

Smart service includes a business-class option onboard in hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets, and food and beverages available for purchase.

One-way premium fares start at $149 for a first-class experience that includes dedicated Premium lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

Starting this fall, students with eligible email domains can receive up to 25% off Smart rides after creating a Brightline account using an active college or university email.

Brightline service to Orlando coincides with Inter Miami professional soccer battling in-state rival Orlando City at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando on Sept. 24. Fans of Karol G can take in her show as she takes the stage at Camping World Stadium the same evening.

Brightline broke ground in June 2019 on the extension, one year after operations began between Miami and West Palm Beach. Additional stations opened in downtown Boca Raton and Aventura in 2022.

WATCH

Brightline video construction timelapse

On June 21, Brightline officials, construction team members and mayors celebrated the completion of the service's extension to Orlando.

The total construction project generated more than 10,000 jobs and more than $6.4 billion in economic impact to the state of Florida, according to economic studies. Construction teams worked more than seven million hours battling, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages, to finish the 170-mile corridor extension.

The new tracks were built along the Beachline Expressway/SR 528.

Work on the 56 bridges included rehabilitation of the 100-year-old St. Lucie River railroad bridge in Stuart.

Also, the 583-foot long Loxahatchee River railroad bridge in Jupiter, which was built in 1926, was replaced with a new structure.

