Florida's Turnpike reopens in west Boca Raton after fatal crash

Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
All southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in west Boca Raton have reopened following a fatal crash earlier on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Glades Road and Palmetto Park Road.

At least one person is dead, according to the FHP's website.

All southbound lanes were shut down for hours Wednesday, but eventually reopened just before 4 p.m.

