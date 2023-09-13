Fatal crash closes Florida's Turnpike in west Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A fatal crash has closed all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in west Boca Raton on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes between Glades Road and Palmetto Park Road.

A fatal crash closes all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near Glades Road in west Boca Raton on Sept. 13, 2023.

At least one person is dead, according to the FHP's website.

Traffic backups extend for at least two miles.

Drivers heading southbound on the Turnpike are advised to exit at Atlantic Avenue in west Delray Beach and take U.S. 441 or Interstate 95 as an alternate route.

