Lake Worth man, 40, killed in 5-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike

One person was killed and four others were hurt in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 10:37 a.m. just south of the Glades Road overpass west of Boca Raton.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident began when a 2016 Ford transit van was stopped in the southbound center lane of the turnpike.

Three other vehicles, a 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 pick-up truck, a 2018 Isuzu NPR Truck and 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 SUV were heading south in the center lane of the turnpike, approaching the transit van.

The van was in front of the Isuzu NPR Truck, which was in front of the Mercedes-Benz.

A fifth vehicle, a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer SUV, was heading south in the inside lane of the Turnpike to the rear of the Mercedes-Benz.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the original driver of the van, a 40-year-old Lake Worth man, was standing at the rear left of the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver of the GMC Sierra 1500 pick-up truck failed to take any driving action to avoid a collision with the van. The front of the GMC Sierra collided with the rear of the van and the Lake Worth man.

The crash sent the Lake Worth man against the concrete median wall.

The front of the Isuzu NPR truck then collided with the rear right of the GMC Sierra.

While approaching the crashed GMC Sierra, the FHP said the Mercedes-Benz attempted to stop but could not in time, hitting the GMC.

The Mercedes-Benz came to rest facing south on the inside paved shoulder of the Turnpike.

FHP said the driver of the Mercury Mountaineer SUV saw the crash occurring and maneuvered toward the outside paved shoulder.

The front left of the Mercury Mountaineer SUV collided with the front right of the Ford transit van.

The transit van overturned onto its right side as it rotated counterclockwise.

The Mercury Mountaineer SUV continued to travel out of control after hitting the van, traveling across all southbound lanes and entering the shoulder, where its front left collided with the concrete barrier wall.

The Mercury Mountaineer SUV then overturned on its right side.

FHP said the 40-year-old Lake Worth man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, the Isuzu truck and Mercury Mountaineer SUV all sustained injuries described as incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz GLE350 SUV sustained non-incapacitating injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation, according to FHP.

All southbound lanes were shut down for hours Wednesday but eventually reopened just before 4 p.m.

