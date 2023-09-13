Friends of Gary Levin hope justice can be served

News of the first-degree murder indictment of Matthew Scott Flores has reached those who knew Gary Levin, the Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens whose body was found in Okeechobee County in February.

Matthew Scott Flores was in court on Feb. 3, 2023, after he was arrested in North Carolina in connection with a homicide in Hardee County, Florida, while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens.

The 19th Judicial Court, based on the Treasure Coast, handed down the indictment Tuesday. Flores, 36, was extradited back to Hardee County from Rutherford County, North Carolina, on Aug. 8 in the death of another man.

"Yes, he was our neighbor, Gary. I always remember him with a smile," Leo Hernandez, who lived a couple of houses down from Levin, said. "Oh my God that was terrible. We couldn’t imagine that it could have happened."

Those who know Gary Levin say he's an avid car enthusiast.

Hernandez found out about the news through WPTV reporter Joel Lopez, and said he hopes the indictment of Flores brings closure to all who knew him.

"Finally, you know they get something out of that, that terrible news," Hernandez said.

He said Levin and his girlfriend Kathi Ginsberg were very social people who gave back to the community, that gave back to them.

Kathi Ginsberg speaks to WPTV about her boyfriend, Gary Levin, whose body was found in Okeechobee County.

"I’ve kept in touch with her, she sent messages, and she called me to say goodbye and said I wish you were up north where I’m going to," said Chani Ezagui, the Founder of the Kind Kitchen, the food donation branch of the Jewish Community Services Chabad of Palm Beach.

Chani Ezagui, the Founder of the Kind Kitchen, the food donation branch of the Jewish Community Services Chabad of Palm Beach, said Gary Lopez and his girlfriend Kathi Ginsberg relied on food donations.

She said Levin and Ginsberg weren't members, but both relied on meals from the Kind Kitchen on a weekly basis.

"It doesn't matter if the person belongs here or not, it is our obligation to help another person in the world," Ezagui said.



She said news of the indictment doesn't provide relief or closure as it's a reminder of the pain some families have to go through.

“It’s unclear if prosecutors are going to seek the death penalty. Do you think that that’s what he should get?' Lopez asked.

"If it’s clear that he committed this crime, yes," Ezagui responded.

The synagogue has helped pay for a portion of Levin's funeral expenses and are now praying for loved ones during these next steps.

"Kathi, I say stay strong, keep going forward, smile and this is the journey of life. Help others and you'll gain a lot of strength, we love you Kathi," Ezagui said. "Gary, please look down at the world and pray for all those that are in pain."

