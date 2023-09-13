FDLE provides update in Gary Levin murder investigation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the latest in the murder investigation of a Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver whose body was discovered in Okeechobee County earlier this year.

FDLE Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson provided an update during a news conference at the agency's field office in Boynton Beach.

Matthew Flores, 36, was indicted by a Florida grand jury Tuesday on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of Gary Levin.

The 74-year-old had been missing days before his body was found in a wooded area of Okeechobee County in February.

That's the same month that Flores was arrested in North Carolina while driving Levin's red 2022 Kia Stinger.

Flores was a murder suspect in Hardee County at the time of his arrest. He was extradited from North Carolina to Florida in August.

Family members of Levin said they were aware of the indictment but declined to comment.

However, Kathi Ginsberg, his girlfriend at the time of his death, spoke to WPTV via telephone, calling Flores "a monster."

