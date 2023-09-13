Maddie's Fight Foundation to host 2nd annual gala in Jensen Beach

A Treasure Coast family is turning pain into purpose.

It's been six years since Maddie Lane Demers lost her battle with a rare, aggressive cancer many doctors hadn't seen before.

Since her passing, her family is keeping her spirit alive with the Maddie’s Fight Foundation.

The foundation’s mission is all about raising awareness and helping families with sick children.

On Wednesday, WPTV's T.A. Walker shined a light on the foundation's second gala tha is coming up at the end of the month, and why it’s important to the family.

"She wanted to help children. She wanted to always help those that helped her and knew what was going through with her,” Maddie’s Fight Foundation President Barbie Dimatteo said. “Celebrate Maddie, celebrate those that have fought and have survived and those who have passed as well."

The gala will be held at the Jensen Beach Francis Langford Dockside. All proceeds will go toward supporting families that are battling childhood cancer and osteosarcoma research.

