Student, 14, accused of cutting teacher in 'violent attack'

A teenager is in custody after deputies in Broward County said he cut a teacher with scissors at a school.

The incident took place Tuesday morning at the Bright Horizons Center, located at 3901 Northeast First Terrace in Deerfield Beach.

The school specializes in educating students with developmental disabilities.

Broward District Schools Police responded to Bright Horizons school in Deerfield Beach after a teacher was cut by a student with scissors on Sept. 12, 2023.

The sheriff's office said they first received a report that there was a stabbing at the school.

The teacher suffered a cut on an ear and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a report from WSVN-TV in Miami.

"We have one of our teachers that was attacked, chased and stabbed," Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union, said. "There was blood in the hall, it was a very traumatizing, violent attack."

The teen is being held at a juvenile detention center and faces attempted felony murder charges, WSVN reported.

