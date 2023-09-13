Vehicle rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
No injuries were reported after a vehicle rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning, fire rescue officials said.

Firefighters responded to the crash near Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and 41st Court North, located just north of Royal Palm Beach, at about 9 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted a white van that had collided with the back of a Palm Beach County school bus. Aerial video showed substantial damage to the hood of the van.

When firefighters arrived they said all of the bus occupants had safely exited the bus.

The students were evaluated and no one was hurt, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said they put out a small fire in the engine of the van.

It's unclear if anyone will be cited in the wreck.

