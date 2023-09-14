Man wins $5 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket from Publix

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A Port St. Lucie man is in a new tax bracket after winning the $5 million top prize from a Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at a Publix in Stuart.

Travis Hall, 44, received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of more than $3.9 million, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

Lottery officials said Hall purchased the winning ticket from the Publix at 746 SW Federal Highway in Stuart.

"I stopped at Publix to grab a sub and decided to try my luck with a $20 scratch-off," Hall told lottery officials. "Little did I know it would turn into a $5 million win! After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife. My hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing."

Publix will receive a $10,000 commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

