NSYNC to release first new song in over 2 decades for ‘Trolls’ sequel

The popular boy band NSYNC is back together after releasing a new song for the "Trolls Band Together" movie soundtrack.(MTV / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – “Bye Bye Bye” it turns out was a lie.

Orlando’s most popular, or second-most depending on who you ask, boy band NSYNC is back.

The now middle-aged man band has released a 40-second tease of a brand new song.

It’s the first they’ve recorded together in 21 years.

The song “Better Place” doesn’t signify a new album, at least not yet. It’s from the soundtrack to the upcoming “Trolls Band Together” movie.

NSYNC member Justin Timberlake voices one of the characters in the film.

Anxious fans can hear it at takeyoutoabetterplace.com.

The song’s release comes two days after NSYNC made a surprise appearance together at the MTV Music Awards. The band was there to present elated fan Taylor Swift with an award.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

