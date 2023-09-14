Port St. Lucie free tree giveaway on Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a "Tree-dition" in Port St. Lucie.

Over the last 18 years, more than 14,000 free trees have been distributed to residents. And each of those years the city has been designated a “tree city” by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful’s free tree giveaway will be on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

You have to be a Port St. Lucie resident and organizers recommend lining up early at the Public Works Complex. They will have 250 of each of the varieties of trees to distribute.

"Star fruit in the avocado trees are Florida friendly trees. So you'll have no problem taking the tree home and have it grow in your yard. And it's a very hearty and healthy tree. So it's also like a basic beginner level tree that you'll have bear fruit from it in three to five years," said Andrina Nobili, program manager for Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful.

