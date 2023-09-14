Tagovailoa downplays AFC offensive player of week honors

Dolphins QB says team still has ‘16 really, really good teams’ to play
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures after an NFL football game against the...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week for his season-opening performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Tagovailoa won his second AFC offensive player of the week honors after completing 28-of-45 passes for 466 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 36-34 road win.

His 466 passing yards were the fifth-most in a game in team history and fourth-most by any player in an opening game in NFL history.

Tagovailoa's final pass to Tyreek Hill with 1:45 left proved to be the game-winner.

The recognition could have easily gone to Hill, whose 215 receiving yards were the third-most in an opening game in NFL history.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers,...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Tagovailoa also won the award for his performance in a 42-38 win at the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Despite the accolades, Tagovailoa told reporters he's not letting it go to his head.

"You're either going to win the Super Bowl after you win your first game or you're the worst team ever and everything that comes with that," Tagovailoa said. "So, I would say for myself, that's one of the reasons I don't pay too much attention to the outside noise."

The Dolphins will travel to New England to face the Patriots this Sunday night in a game that will be televised on WPTV.

"We got 16 more games to play against 16 really, really good teams," Tagovailoa said. "And it starts with New England this week, and that's our main focus."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Lake Worth man, 40, killed in 5-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike
Grandmother Cynthia Heck and granddaughter Hannah Heck are both flight attendants with...
Flight attendant flies alongside granddaughter as fellow flight attendant
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Florida man accused of hanging swastika flags, racist messages over I-4
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $550 million after no one wins Monday

Latest News

Lionel Messi purchases $10.8M waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates after catching a first quarter...
Former Buccaneers receiver Mike Williams dies after construction accident
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) limps after a sack during the first half of an NFL...
Aaron Rodgers out for season after just 4 snaps with Jets
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter...
Aaron Rodgers injures ankle in first series with Jets, carted off field