Boca Raton police officer saves choking man

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Protect and serve.

That's what a Boca Raton police officer did Thursday, possibly saving a man's life.

The Boca Raton Police Department posted a video on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, of an officer at a car wash.

The post said a man was eating his lunch when he started choking and ran to Officer Bissoon for help.

The officer was able to successfully perform the Heimlich maneuver on the choking man.

Police said the man expressed how grateful he was that the officer was there in his moment of need.

