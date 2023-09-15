Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke gets near-perfect evaluation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The results are in and the Palm Beach County School Board supports the job Superintendent Mike Burke is doing in leading the tenth-largest school district in the country.

In his annual evaluation, Burke's overall score was 4.8 out of 5, giving him an "Excellent" rating.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

School board members rated Burke in several areas including board and community relations, mental health and wellness, and academic excellence and growth. They praised his commitment to the district, availability, and leadership skills.

In the evaluation, school board chair Frank Barbieri called Burke an "exceptional leader," adding that collaborating with the superintendent has "undeniably been one of the most fulfilling experiences throughout my 15-year tenure on the Board."

The Palm Beach County School Board recently extended Burke's contract through 2028.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Grandmother Cynthia Heck and granddaughter Hannah Heck are both flight attendants with...
Flight attendant flies alongside granddaughter as fellow flight attendant
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri purchases second Palm Beach County home
Lake Worth man, 40, killed in 5-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike

Latest News

South Florida group hopes to lower number of veteran suicides
Woman, 30, hit and killed by BMW in Riviera Beach
Workshop helping people navigate through Florida's new school legislation
No. 22 Miami routs FCS member Bethune-Cookman 48-7