Treasure Coast designer headed to Paris Fashion Week

A Treasure Coast fashion designer is about to have the biggest moment of her career. She'll soon be featured in a runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

WPTV recently spoke with Kallee Jackson at her fashion house in Port St. Lucie.

"You're standing in my safe space, and you're surrounded by designs," Jackson said.

Beaming with excitement, she said this will be her first trip to Paris.

"What does it feel like to be going to Paris, at the top of your game, as a featured designer?" WPTV anchor Ashley Glass asked Jackson.

"Oh, honestly, nerve-racking," Jackson said. "In a good way because when I get nervous. It means I care, and if I care, I'm going to make it happen."

"What do you want people to feel when they see your collection at Paris Fashion Week?" Glass asked.

"It's magical. It's elegant because that’s me," Jackson said. "It's couture, and I want it to feel like it doesn’t matter who you are, what size, what age, you can fit into one of these pieces."

"Where is your inspiration coming from right now?" Glass asked.

"My past," Jackson said. "I always look back on what was said that I could never do, and it inspires me to completely go above and beyond."

"Has the community supported you on this journey?" Glass asked.

"Oh my goodness, yes," Jackson replied. "I'm so lucky that I have an entire community that supports me with whatever I do."

Paris Fashion Week starts Sept. 25 and lasts until Oct. 3.

