Weekend Rundown: 9/15-9/17

Enjoy live music, wellness festivals, and more this weekend in South Florida!
By Megan Hayes
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
‘Go Your Own Way’ to Delray Beach this weekend! Listen to Classic Albums Live as they recreate Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album! The band takes the greatest albums and recreates them note for note, cut for cut. This is one performance you don’t want to miss. The show is Friday, September 15th at the Amphitheatre at Old School Square and starts at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Coco Market is an immersive wellness experience and is back in action this weekend! It’s Saturday, September 16th from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Meyer Amphitheatre in Downtown West Palm Beach. Enjoy health and wellness vendors, invigorating movement classes, workshops, and more. There will be live music, a sound bath, yoga, and a silent disco! This is a FREE event!

It’s the 3rd Sunday of the month and that means it’s time for Sunday on the Waterfront! Listen to live music from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 17th at Meyer Amphitheatre in Downtown West Palm Beach. This week features On the Roxx, an 80s tribute band. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs. This family-friendly concert series is FREE to the public.

FLAVOR Palm Beach is underway! During the month of September, try some of Palm Beach County’s finest foods at a fraction of the price. Find the list of participating restaurants here. Don’t forget to make reservations!

