Woman, 30, hit and killed by BMW in Riviera Beach

Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A 30-year-old woman was hit and killed by a BMW late Thursday night in Riviera Beach.

In a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was crossing U.S. 1 near East 15th Street just before 11 p.m.

A 77-year-old Jupiter man driving a 2002 BMW X5 northbound on U.S. 1 didn't see the woman and crashed into her, the FHP said.

The woman, identified as a Riviera Beach resident, was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she passed away from her injuries.

