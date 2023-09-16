3 rescued after 23-foot boat overturns near Jupiter Inlet

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three people were rescued after a 23-foot boat capsized and overturned east of the Jupiter Inlet, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said Saturday.

At approximately 12:25, PBCFR units, along with County Parks and Recreation Ocean Rescue, Jupiter Police Department, Palm Beach County sheriff's Office Eagle helicopter and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to Dubois Park for a reported open water incident.

Ocean Rescue and PBCFR Jet-skis stationed at PBCFR Station 18 in Jupiter were used to locate the people in the water and help secure the vessel, PBCFR said in an inquiry from WPTV.

The three people were removed from the water and brought to the docks at Dubois Park. No individuals were transported to a hospital, PBCFR said.

Kelley Hall submitted video of the scene where the boat overturn

WPTV reporter Cassandra Driver spoke to Bill Dance, who said he was fishing on the dock when it happened.

“First I see them. I’m like OK they don’t know what they’re doing. They’re heading straight out, then they started heading southeast a little bit and I’m like all right they might know somethin. Next thing I know, lifeguard was out there. They had the choppers out."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Man wins $5 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket from Publix
Florida law enforcement agencies woring creatively to battle shortages
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri purchases second Palm Beach County home

Latest News

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) celebrates a touchdown during the first...
No. 3 FSU survives late Boston College rally to win 31-29
Vero Beach police seek identity of person in kidnapping/auto theft
Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
Orlando man convicted of lesser manslaughter offense in girlfriend's 2019 death