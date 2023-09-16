3 rescued after 23-foot boat overturns near Jupiter Inlet

Three people were rescued after a 23-foot boat capsized and overturned east of the Jupiter Inlet, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said Saturday.

At approximately 12:25, PBCFR units, along with County Parks and Recreation Ocean Rescue, Jupiter Police Department, Palm Beach County sheriff's Office Eagle helicopter and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to Dubois Park for a reported open water incident.

Ocean Rescue and PBCFR Jet-skis stationed at PBCFR Station 18 in Jupiter were used to locate the people in the water and help secure the vessel, PBCFR said in an inquiry from WPTV.

The three people were removed from the water and brought to the docks at Dubois Park. No individuals were transported to a hospital, PBCFR said.

Kelley Hall submitted video of the scene where the boat overturn

WPTV reporter Cassandra Driver spoke to Bill Dance, who said he was fishing on the dock when it happened.

“First I see them. I’m like OK they don’t know what they’re doing. They’re heading straight out, then they started heading southeast a little bit and I’m like all right they might know somethin. Next thing I know, lifeguard was out there. They had the choppers out."

