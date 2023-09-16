County Fire Rescue helps rescue 3 after boat overturns near Jupiter Inlet

Three people were rescued after a 23-foot boat capsized and overturned east of the Jupiter Inlet, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said Saturday.

At approximately 12:25, PBCFR units, along with County Parks and Recreation Ocean Rescue, Jupiter Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to Dubois Park for a reported open water incident, PBCFR wrote in an inquiry from WPTV.

Ocean Rescue and PBCFR Jet-skis stationed at PBCFR Station 18 in Jupiter were used to locate the people in the water and help secure the vessel.

The three people were removed from the water and brought to the docks at Dubois Park. No individuals were transported to a hospital, PBCFR said.

