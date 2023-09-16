Lee will produce big waves across East Coast this weekend; Nigel forms

Lee is post-tropical, meaning it has lost its tropical characteristics, but it's still packing a punch with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Tropical Depression 15 strengthened to Tropical Storm Nigel in the 11 p.m. update.

Computer models continue to keep this disturbance away from the U.S., but it could have impacts on Bermuda by Tuesday.

Nigel has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was traveling northwest at 16 mph.

It is about 980 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

The center of Lee's sprawling post-tropical cyclone made landfall about 135 miles west of Halifax on Saturday.

In the 11 p.m. update, Lee was moving north at 14 mph and will move northeast over New Foundland by Sunday where it will eventually dissipate by early next week as it moves into the cool waters of the North Atlantic. Lee is about 80 miles east of Eastport, Maine, and about 105 miles west-northwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Waves crash against the rocks at Portland Head Light, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2023, in South Portland, Maine. Severe conditions were predicted across parts of Massachusetts and Maine, and hurricane conditions could hit the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, where the storm, Lee, downgraded early Saturday from hurricane to post-tropical cyclone, was expected to make landfall later in the day. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Lee is also producing big swells, making way for hazardous beach conditions up and down the east coast.

On Sunday, local wave heights will be around three to six feet and gradually come down by Monday.

Tropical Storm Margot will also stay away from the U.S., but could have impacts on the Azores by Tuesday.

Margot is expected to dissipate by the middle of this week.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was traveling west at 8 mph in the 11 p.m. update. Margot is about 805 miles west of The Azores.

A wave emerging off the coast of Africa has a 30% chance of formation over the next seven days as it moves into the Eastern Atlantic.

