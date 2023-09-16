Lee will produce big waves across the East Coast this weekend

Lee is post-tropical, meaning it has lost its tropical characteristics, but it's still packing a punch with winds of 80 m.p.h

It's moving quickly north at 25 m.p.h and on this path it will move over Nova Scotia Saturday with winds of 60 m.p.h, then move northeast over New Foundland by Sunday where it will eventually dissipate by early next week as it moves into the cool waters of the North Atlantic.

Lee is also producing big swells, making way for hazardous beach conditions up and down the east coast.

Locally, wave heights will climb up to four to eight feet for Treasure Coast beaches and three to six feet for Palm Beach County beaches Saturday.

Sunday, wave heights will be around three to six feet and gradually come down by Monday.

Tropical Depression Fifteen in the Central Atlantic is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime Saturday, then a hurricane by early this week.

Computer models continue to keep this disturbance away from the U.S., but it could have impacts on Bermuda by Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Margot will also stay away from the U.S., but could have impacts on the Azores by Tuesday.

Margot is expected to dissipate by the middle of this week.

A wave emerging off the coast of Africa has a low chance of formation over the next seven days as it moves into the Eastern Atlantic.

