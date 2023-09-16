Orlando man convicted of lesser manslaughter offense in girlfriend's 2019 death

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 52-year-old Orlando man was found guilty of manslaughter instead of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend in 2019.

On Thursday, the jury convicted Ronald Gamble of the lesser offense in the death of 52-year-old Rochelle Demmings. Circuit Court Judge Daliah Weiss ordered sentencing for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

After Gamble beat his girlfriend so severely that she died inside her home at the Grand Isles condominiums on Haverhill Road, he then drove to Orlando on Dec. 13, 2019, before returning to South Florida and calling 911 three days later, police said.

Gamble was arrested five months later on May 19, 2020.

He was extradited from the Orange County Jail to the Palm Beach County Jail.

Gamble told police that he had gotten into an argument with Demmings and left for Orlando. Upon his return, Gamble said, he found her body and called police.

"I'm not gonna lie -- I hit her," Gamble told Detective Darren MacCarthy, according to the report.

According to the report, Gamble explained that he might have hit her head twice, "but I know I hit her really hard because I hurt my hand."

When asked if he could have hit Demmings hard enough to kill her, Gamble answered, "It was not my intention."

MacCarthy said the front door was locked, all of Demmings' belongings were inside and there was no evidence of any forced entry.

After performing an autopsy, Palm Beach County's chief medical examiner, Dr. Wendolyn Sneed, ruled that Demmings died of blunt force trauma.

He admitted to manslaughter before jurors even began deliberating.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Man wins $5 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket from Publix
Florida law enforcement agencies woring creatively to battle shortages
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri purchases second Palm Beach County home

Latest News

Out Run Hunger 5K raises funds to support Treasure Coast Food Bank
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
In win for Trump, Florida GOP won't require loyalty oath to run in state primary
9 men arrested in Operation Sizzle prostitution sting in Lake Worth Beach
Lee will produce big waves across the East Coast this weekend