Out Run Hunger 5K raises funds to support Treasure Coast Food Bank

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Treasure Coast Food Bank on Saturday conducted it third annual Out Run Hunger 5K at Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce.

September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness and inspire action to end hunger in the United States.

The event goal was to raise $25,000, which will provide 200,000 meals.

Participants received a T-shirt, finisher medal, chip timing and more.

The event also included music, vendors and raffles.

Out Run Hunger 5K in Fort Pierce.
Last year volunteers in the community contributed 37,000 hours donating their time, Judith Cruz, president and CEO of the Treasure Coast Food Bank, said.

Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization on Florida’s Treasure Coast, providing the community each year with meals valued at more than $50 million through programs and in partnership with 300 charitable organizations in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee counties.

