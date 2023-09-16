Vero Beach police seek identity of person in kidnapping/auto theft

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
The Vero Beach Police Department is asking for help in attempting a person involved in a kidnapping/auto theft.

The incident took place in the 1200 block of 16th St. at approximately 4:20 p.m. Friday, police posted on Facebook.

In surveillance video, he is a thin, Black male, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a black t-shirt, with a tan and black hat.

If anyone has information regarding his identity, contact Detective Sean Crowley at the Vero Beach Police Department at 772-978-4664 orr email at scrowley@vbpd.org

