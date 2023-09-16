Week 4 recap: Cardinal Newman, Seminole Ridge, Atlantic continue winning ways

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Week Four was full of action-packed games on the high school football gridiron.

WPTV's "Football Night in South Florida" crew was all across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast to cover the highlights.

The Crusaders of Cardinal Newman had a tough task playing host to powerhouse Catholic Memorial of West Roxbury, Massachusetts.

However, Cardinal Newman's stingy defense was too much for the Knights.

The Crusaders got off to a quick 14-0 lead in the first half and never looked back, cruising to a 35-2 victory to move to 3-0.

Cardinal Newman handed Catholic Memorial their first regular season loss since 2018.

-------------------------WEEK FOUR SCOREBOARD------------------

Cardinal Newman - 35 Catholic Memorial (Mass.) - 2

Cardinal Newman still undefeated after blasting Catholic Memorial, 35-2

Lake Worth - 24 Olympic Heights - 8

Lake Worth gets 1st win of season, taking down Olympic Heights, 24-8

Seminole Ridge - 34 Palm Beach Lakes - 0

Seminole Ridge shuts out Palm Beach Lakes, 34-0, to remain undefeated

Atlantic - 44 Boca Raton -14

Atlantic goes to 4-0, hammering Boca Raton, 44-14

Vero Beach - 35 Westwood - 0

Vero Beach shuts out Westwood, 35-0

Glades Day - 61 Marco Island Academy - 6

Glades Day picks up 1st win of season, crushing Marco Island Academy, 61-6

Palm Beach Central - 33 Pahokee - 30

Palm Beach Central defeats Pahokee in shootout, 33-30, in OT

Fort Pierce Central - 23 Centennial - 7

Fort Pierce Central takes down Centennial, 23-7

