Week 4 recap: Cardinal Newman, Seminole Ridge, Atlantic continue winning ways

Week Four was full of action-packed games on the high school football gridiron.

WPTV's "Football Night in South Florida" crew was all across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast to cover the highlights.

The Crusaders of Cardinal Newman had a tough task playing host to powerhouse Catholic Memorial of West Roxbury, Massachusetts.

However, Cardinal Newman's stingy defense was too much for the Knights.

The Crusaders got off to a quick 14-0 lead in the first half and never looked back, cruising to a 35-2 victory to move to 3-0.

Cardinal Newman handed Catholic Memorial their first regular season loss since 2018.

-------------------------WEEK FOUR SCOREBOARD------------------

Cardinal Newman - 35 Catholic Memorial (Mass.) - 2

Lake Worth - 24 Olympic Heights - 8

Seminole Ridge - 34 Palm Beach Lakes - 0

Atlantic - 44 Boca Raton -14

Vero Beach - 35 Westwood - 0

Glades Day - 61 Marco Island Academy - 6

Palm Beach Central - 33 Pahokee - 30

Fort Pierce Central - 23 Centennial - 7

