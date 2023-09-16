In win for Trump, Florida GOP won't require loyalty oath to run in state primary

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Republican Party of Florida voted Friday against requiring candidates running in the state's presidential primary to pledge to support the eventual nominee, ensuring former President Donald Trump won't have to sign an oath to compete in the March election alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The decision is seen as a victory for Trump, who has refused to take a similar pledge required for candidates to participate in national GOP debates. The state party had just instituted the pledge requirement in May.

Since then, Trump has maintained dominance over the Republican field while DeSantis, whom he has long targeted as his chief rival, has faltered and had to lay off dozens of staffers. Trump and DeSantis have a particularly fierce rivalry in their shared home state of Florida.

The oath requirement would have forced primary candidates to back the eventual nominee to get placed on the ballot. Had Trump been excluded from the primary ballot, he might not have been able to run on the Republican line in the November general election.

Former state GOP chairman and state Sen. Joe Gruters asked that the requirement be removed during a party meeting Friday. Gruters is a longtime Trump supporter and is one of the few Republican Florida lawmakers to back the former president over DeSantis.

"By putting this in place, whether it was intentional or not, the party looks like it was favoring a certain candidate," Gruters said. "This has turned into a proxy battle — the Trump world versus the DeSantis world."

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the vote, but members of Trump's campaign team shared posts on X, the site formally known as Twitter, written by others that cast the vote as a win for Trump.

Gruters said the requirement also would have violated Republican National Committee rules preventing states from changing the nomination process within two years of an election. But RNC rules give individual state parties until Oct. 1 to decide their plans for how they will nominate delegates who formally choose a presidential nominee.

"When people say, 'Well, Trump doesn't want to sign the loyalty oath,' it's not about that. It's about the party putting up artificial roadblocks that didn't exist four months ago," Gruters said.

Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami and Michelle Price in New York contributed to this report.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Man wins $5 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket from Publix
Florida law enforcement agencies woring creatively to battle shortages
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri purchases second Palm Beach County home

Latest News

9 men arrested in Operation Sizzle prostitution sting in Lake Worth Beach
Lee will produce big waves across the East Coast this weekend
Week 4 recap: Cardinal Newman, Seminole Ridge, Atlantic continue winning ways
Translated instructional materials coming to Palm Beach County schools