2 people injured in stabbing in South Bay
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Two people were injured in a stabbing Sunday afternoon in South Bay, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.
At approximately 2 p.m. units were dispatched to the 600 block of U.S. Highway 27 for a reported stabbing call, PBCFR wrote in an inquiry from WPTV.
Two people had suffered wounds.
One was taken by Trauma Hawk to a trauma center and the other by ground to a local hospital for treatment.
