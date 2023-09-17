2 people injured in stabbing in South Bay

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people were injured in a stabbing Sunday afternoon in South Bay, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 2 p.m. units were dispatched to the 600 block of U.S. Highway 27 for a reported stabbing call, PBCFR wrote in an inquiry from WPTV.

Two people had suffered wounds.

One was taken by Trauma Hawk to a trauma center and the other by ground to a local hospital for treatment.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Man wins $5 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket from Publix
Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest

Latest News

2 new Trauma Hawk helicopters to replace air ambulances in service since 1999
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017
File - Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, talks with President Joe Biden as he sits in a...
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
FILE - Drew Barrymore attends The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraiser on Nov....
Drew Barrymore postpones her show's new season launch until after strikes