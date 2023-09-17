2 people injured in stabbing in South Bay

Two people were injured in a stabbing Sunday afternoon in South Bay, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 2 p.m. units were dispatched to the 600 block of U.S. Highway 27 for a reported stabbing call, PBCFR wrote in an inquiry from WPTV.

Two people had suffered wounds.

One was taken by Trauma Hawk to a trauma center and the other by ground to a local hospital for treatment.

