Charlie Manuel, who managed Phillies to World Series title, makes progress after suffering stroke

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital, the Philadelphia Phillies announced.

Manuel “has made progress over the past 12 hours, and his doctors are encouraged,” the team said Sunday, a day after the 79-year-old had a blood clot removed. They cited his wife, Missy.

“Charlie feels the love from his Phillies family and fans,” the team said. “Missy believes the incredible support is aiding in his recovery.”

Manuel managed the Phillies for nine seasons from 2005-13 and guided them to a World Series championship in 2008. He also spent three years as a manager in Cleveland from 2000-02.

Under Manuel, the Phillies won five consecutive NL East titles from 2007-11. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2008 World Series for the city’s first major professional sports championship since 1983.

Philadelphia won another National League pennant in 2009 before losing to the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Manuel was fired by the Phillies in 2013 when the club got off to a 53-67 start.

Manuel compiled a 1,000-826 record as a major league manager, including 780 wins with the Phillies. He was inducted into the team’s Wall of Fame in 2014. He rejoined the organization that year to work as a senior adviser to the general manager.

Manuel also played six seasons in the majors as an outfielder with the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1969-75.

