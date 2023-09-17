Lee will start to dissipate over the next couple of days and lower wave heights

Post-tropical Cyclone Lee has winds of 50 m.p.h. and is producing tropical storm conditions across Canada.

This storm will move over Newfoundland throughout the day, then move into the North Atlantic Monday where it will eventually dissipate at it runs into cooler waters.

As Lee pulls away from the U.S, it will help lower wave heights and beach and boating conditions will improve by Monday.

Tropical Storm Nigel has winds of 50 m.p.h and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane within the next 24 hours, then a major hurricane by mid-week.

Computer models keep this storm out to sea it does not pose a threat to land.

Nigel will produce big swells by the end of the work week - next weekend, which will make way for hazardous beach and boating conditions across the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Margot has winds of 40 m.p.h. and will fizzle out by the middle part of the week.

This could have impacts on the Azores, but by this point it will be a remnant low.

A wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa where it has a low chance of formation over the next seven days.

