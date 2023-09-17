Man dead, another injured in separate shootings outdoors in West Palm Beach

Two shootings outdoors occurred within one hour overnight Saturday in different parts of West Palm Beach as one man is dead and another in good condition at a hospital in what appear to be unrelated incidents, police said.

The shootings were about 2 miles apart. The deceased man was found in a crosswalk. And the man with a minor injury was among the group of people outside a house party when a vehicle drove by.

Spokesman Mike Jachles said the public is not in danger after the incidents.

Body found at 45th Street and Jog Road in West Palm Beach. Sept. 10, 2023.jpg

At 11:38 p.m., officers heard gunshots at 10th Street and Sapodilla Avenue where they found a man dead in the crosswalk. Jachles said a positive identification has not been made but they believe he recently was released from the Palm Beach County Jail.

Jachles said they are looking for leads, including via surveillance.

"We are looking for anybody that has information," Jachles said.

At this time there are no witnesses, he said.

In the other incident at 12:33 a.m., police received information from Shot Spotters near 37th Street and Broadway Avenue.

A group of about six people were in an adjacent parking lot of a private house party posted on social media.

A vehicle drove down 37th Street and opened multiple rounds of gunfire, Jachles said.

One victim from Wellington, about 19 or 20, was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach and is in good condition with a leg injury, Jachles said, adding he didn't know the number of people in the vehicle.

"People are not as forthcoming," Jachles said. "There was an exchange of gunfire between two groups."

They are reviewing surveillance video.

A WPTV news crew on Sunday morning found a gray-colored pickup truck with a cracked windshield with an officer parked behind it in the area.

"They were having a house party with a cover charge and inviting the general public," Jachles said. "You don't know who will show up, vet the guests. Suspects may have a beef with those in the house."

Those with information on either shooting are asked the call the department at 561-822-1900 or to contact anonymously. A reward of up to $3,000 is available.

