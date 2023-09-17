Person injured in shooting in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
One person was wounded during at shooting early Sunday, a West Palm Beach spokesman said.

The incident occurred near 37th Street and Broadway Avenue about 12:30 a.m.

Preliminary information is one victim had a leg wound that wasn't serious, spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV in an inquiry. No other details were available from Jachles.

A WPTV news crew found a gray-colored pickup truck with a cracked windshield with an officer parked behind it in the area.

