2 men dead in weekend murder-suicide in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Two men are dead following a murder-suicide in Fort Pierce over the weekend.

The Fort Pierce Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North Eighth Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 58-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, as well as a 66-year-old man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both men were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where they died from their injuries.

Police have not released the names of either man.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Troy Carter at 772-467-6856 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

