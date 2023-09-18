Black bear sighting closes part of Magic Kingdom

Parts of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom are closed after a black bear sighting.

Lisa Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said Monday that officers and biologists with their bear management program were at Disney working to capture the bear.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear," Thompson said.

The bear was reported to have been in a tree at the Magic Kingdom.

Disney's park app showed long wait times for rides Monday afternoon amid the bear sightings.

Among the areas temporarily closed were Big Thunder Mountain, the Liberty Square Riverboat, Tom Sawyer Island, Fantasyland and Frontierland.

