Dolphins lead Patriots 17-3 at halftime of 'Sunday Night Football'

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) out runs New England Patriots cornerback...
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) out runs New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6) while stepping over the goal line for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins have taken a commanding 17-3 halftime lead at the New England Patriots on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Jason Sanders made a 23-yard field goal with 3 minutes left in the first quarter.

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders hits a 23-yard field goal while pressured by New...
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders hits a 23-yard field goal while pressured by New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler during the first quarter of a "Sunday Night Football" game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

Later, linebacker Bradley Chubb stripped the ball from receiver Demario Douglas to give the ball back to the Dolphins just before the end of the quarter.

That allowed the Dolphins to drive down the field. Raheem Mostert then ran into the end zone on an 8-yard score to give the Dolphins a 10-0 lead.

The Patriots had to settle for a 49-yard field goal on their final possession of the first half, cutting Miami's lead to 10-3.

On Miami's final drive before halftime, Tua Tagovailoa connected with Braxton Berrios on an 18-yard pass that put the Dolphins in the red zone.

Tagovailoa then found Tyreek Hill in the end zone on a 2-yard strike with 11 seconds to go before the break.

