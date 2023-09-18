Dolphins lead Patriots 17-3 on 'Sunday Night Football'

The Miami Dolphins have taken a commanding 17-3 halftime lead at the New England Patriots on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Jason Sanders made a 23-yard field goal with 3 minutes left in the first quarter to open the scoring.

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders hits a 23-yard field goal while pressured by New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler during the first quarter of a "Sunday Night Football" game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

Later, linebacker Bradley Chubb stripped the ball from receiver Demario Douglas to give the ball back to the Dolphins just before the end of the quarter.

That allowed the Dolphins to drive down the field. Raheem Mostert then ran into the end zone on an 8-yard score to give the Dolphins a 10-0 lead.

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert outruns New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez while stepping over the goal line for a touchdown during the second quarter of a "Sunday Night Football" game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots had to settle for a 49-yard field goal on their final possession of the first half, cutting Miami's lead to 10-3.

On Miami's final drive before halftime, Tua Tagovailoa connected with Braxton Berrios on an 18-yard pass that put the Dolphins in the red zone.

Tagovailoa then found Tyreek Hill in the end zone on a 2-yard strike with 11 seconds to go before the break.

Just when the Dolphins were about to pad the score late in the third quarter, New England's Brendan Schooler blocked Sanders' field-goal try.

