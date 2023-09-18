Dolphins lead Patriots 10-0 in 2nd quarter

The Miami Dolphins have taken an early 10-0 lead at the New England Patriots on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Jason Sanders made a 23-yard field goal with 3 minutes left in the first quarter.

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders hits a 23-yard field goal while pressured by New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler during the first quarter of a "Sunday Night Football" game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass.

Later, linebacker Bradley Chubb stripped the ball from receiver Demario Douglas to give the ball back to the Dolphins just before the end of the quarter.

That allowed the Dolphins to drive down the field.

Raheem Mostert ran into the end zone on an 8-yard score to give the Dolphins a 10-0 lead.

