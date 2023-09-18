FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 18, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - An active weather pattern as a new week kicks off.

A couple of fronts will move into our area and stall, which will allow lots of moisture to hang around.

Plus, with wind flow out of the southwest, that will still help to heat temperatures into the low 90s. This daytime heating will help trigger heavy storms and a few could become strong.

Heavy rain will be the biggest threat on Monday afternoon, so localized minor flooding is possible.

Expect rain chances to remain high at least through mid-week with high temperatures in upper 80s and low 90s.

The first day of fall is this coming Saturday and so far, rain chances will be much lower by then.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel formed Monday and is expected to further strengthen into a major hurricane this week. However, it will stay over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa this week and will likely become a tropical depression.

Finally, a non-tropical low will develop off the southeastern U.S. coast late this week. It may acquire subtropical characteristics, but so far, there is a low chance for it to do so.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Man wins $5 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket from Publix
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base

Latest News

A couple of fronts will move into our area and stall, which will allow lots of moisture to hang...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 18, 2023
A front will move into North Florida and will stall near our area going into this weekend. This...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 15, 2023
A front will move into North Florida and will stall near our area going into this weekend. This...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 15, 2023
Inland storms are possible Thursday afternoon, and it will be another hot and humid day with...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 14, 2023