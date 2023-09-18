Military families honor Gold Star Families for annual remembrance day

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Ahead of Gold Star Mother's and Family Day, a group based in the Treasure Coast honored families where a spouse, child, parent, sibling or another loved one died while serving in the United States military.

The day is scheduled for Sept. 24. But the ceremony was held a week earlier because one family, who was honored, was expected to travel out of town.

Treasure Coast Blue Star Mothers, who are female legal guardians with children serving or serving in the military, hosted the event on Sunday afternoon at Morningside Church in Port St. Lucie.

Carrie Beck, who is the president of Treasure Coast Blue Star Mothers, said she thinks about the sacrifice military families make every day. She said these families deserve our gratitude after losing their family members.

"It’s important for people to know what these families have given up," Beck said. "They protected our freedom and they lost them."

Karen Hirstius, who is the financial secretary and the chaplain of Treasure Coast Blue Star Mothers, said she is thankful groups for parents exist while her son is serving in the military. She said it's an extremely
difficult feeling when your family members are in danger.

"They understand because they are going through a lot of the same things that I’m going through and not knowing what’s going on with their kids," Hirstius said.

