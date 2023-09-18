Neighbors, once friends, killed in Fort Pierce murder-suicide

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shots fired in a Fort Pierce neighborhood Saturday night had people scrambling for cover.

Jean, a neighborhood resident who didn't provide his last name, said he was sitting right next to the man who was shot in Saturday night's murder-suicide.

He said the two men involved were close friends at one time but then suddenly didn't speak anymore. Jean said they hadn't spoken in years.

Even though they weren't friends, Jean said he never expected either man to shoot the other.

A resident named Jean points to the place where he says he witnessed a murder-suicide that left...
A resident named Jean points to the place where he says he witnessed a murder-suicide that left two men dead, Sept. 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

"I don't think I'm OK," he said.

Fort Pierce police said they got a call just before 7 p.m. Saturday about a shooting in the 200 block of North Eighth Street.

Once they arrived, officers found a 58-year-old man who had been shot several times. They also found a 66-year-old man who appeared to have turned the gun on himself.

"Everybody is scared, everybody is scared," one woman said.

Police said both men were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Man wins $5 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket from Publix
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base

Latest News

Vero Beach police continue to seek man who stole car with infant inside
'Jack the Bikeman' celebration of life set for Tuesday
Rail Safety Week is September 18-25, Tri-Rail reminds you to look both ways!
Tri-Rail reminds public to pay attention at railroad crossings during Rail Safety Week
West Boca Raton Community High School evacuated due to 'potential' gas leak