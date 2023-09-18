New 'Meal Mobile' delivering food to homeless

Driving services directly to the most vulnerable. That’s the innovative idea behind The Lord’s Place new “Meal Mobile.”

The "Meal Mobile" is a bus that will deliver food to where the homeless are in Boynton Beach, Riviera Beach and soon Belle Glade. It has a full-service kitchen, serving wholesome meals to help transition people out of homelessness.

The bus was originally a command center for the city of Coral Springs and over the last four years it was converted into a powerful new tool for the Lord's Place.

Meal Mobile Locations

Journey Church in Boynton Beach

Victory City Church in Riviera Beach

The Ramp in Belle Glade (beginning in Oct.)

The 41-foot long bus can cook for around 100 people per trip with the goal of not only feeding the homeless but engaging with them to help get them back on their feet.

"This is really going out to those that are underserved, right, those that may not have people going out and reaching out to them. So we'll take the "Meal Mobile," we'll go out, we'll be able to break bread, serve food and then begin that conversation of 'How do we get you off the streets? What do we need to do to make that happen?'" said Diana Stanley, CEO of The Lord's Place.

GL Homes donated around 500 man hours to help bring the idea to fruition.

