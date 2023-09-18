Report: FAU QB out for season after tearing ACL, meniscus

Florida Atlantic quarterback Casey Thompson suffered a season-ending injury at Clemson last weekend, ESPN is reporting, citing sources.

Thompson tore both an anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus in the 48-14 loss, sources told ESPN.

The former Nebraska quarterback transferred to FAU earlier this year to reunite with new head coach Tom Herman, who recruited him to Texas out of high school.

Thompson spent his first four seasons at Texas, redshirting his first year on campus in 2018. He spent the 2022 season at Nebraska, going 4-6 as a starter.

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws during the second half against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind.

Because he's in his sixth season of eligibility, Thompson would have to seek a waiver from the NCAA to receive a medical redshirt and play in 2024.

Thompson has thrown for 509 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

FAU is expected to start Central Michigan transfer Daniel Richardson at Illinois this Saturday.

Richardson completed 18 of 32 passes for 120 yards and an interception against Clemson in place of Thompson.

