Tri-Rail reminds public to pay attention at railroad crossings during Rail Safety Week

Rail Safety Week is September 18-25, Tri-Rail reminds you to look both ways!
By Megan Hayes
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Look Both Ways!

Rail Safety Week is September 18-25, 2023. It’s a great time to remind everyone who may encounter rail tracks of how important it is to respect the rails not only for themselves, but also for others within close proximity.

Whether or not you ride a train like Tri-Rail to work or school, rail tracks are commonly encountered by pedestrians, drivers, and cyclists. Knowing how to properly navigate railroads and tracks can save lives and lessen the risks associated with them. Here are some facts, do’s and don’ts of rail safety, according to Tri-Rail.

Facts...

  • Some trains can travel up to 80 mph.
  • Trains overhang the tracks by at least three feet in both directions, so if you are in the right-of-way next to the track, you can be hit by the train.
  • It takes more than a mile for some trains to stop.
  • An approaching train may be closer and traveling faster than it appears.
  • Trespassing is the leading cause of railroad-related deaths.
  • Trespassing is against the law on any railroad facility and has fines as well as jail time.
  • Flashing red lights indicate a train is approaching, do not cross the tracks until the lights have stop flashing and it is safe to do so.

Do’s...

  • Stay behind the stop line or gate while waiting for the train to pass.
  • Wait for the gates to go up completely before crossing.
  • Look both ways to ensure there are no other trains coming.
  • Use sidewalks or other designated crossings.
  • Obey all signals and warning signs.

Don’ts...

  • Go around or under the gates when they go down.
  • Stop on the tracks.
  • Take shortcuts along or over the tracks. This is trespassing.
  • Talk on the phone, text or listen to your headphones when crossing the tracks.
  • Extend your arms, legs or any other body part past the gates or stop bar.
  • Selfie and photo shoots on train tracks are illegal and can have deadly consequences.

Visit this website for more information on rail safety, and to also view stops and schedules for Tri-Rail. Be safe!

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Man wins $5 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket from Publix
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base

Latest News

West Boca Raton Community High School evacuated due to 'potential' gas leak
Police in Port St. Lucie get new safety lights after officer injured
Rail Safety Week is September 18-25, Tri-Rail reminds you to look both ways!
Tri-Rail reminds public to pay attention at railroad crossings during Rail Safety Week
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky...
No jamboree: Black bear sighting closes part of Magic Kingdom