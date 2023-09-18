West Boca Raton Community High School evacuated due to 'potential' gas leak

West Boca Raton Community High School was evacuated as a precaution Monday afternoon after a "potential" gas leak from the cafeteria, the Palm Beach County School District said.

The incident occurred after lunch time, just before 2 p.m. The Palm Beach County School District said the school took precautionary measures and placed students and staff on limited movement, while Boca Raton Fire Rescue and AmeriGas addressed the issue.

All students are safe and the school was given the all clear from the fire department.

It was not immediately clear what caused the potential gas leak.

