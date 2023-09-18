West Boca Raton Community High School evacuated due to 'potential' gas leak

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Boca Raton Community High School was evacuated as a precaution Monday afternoon after a "potential" gas leak from the cafeteria, the Palm Beach County School District said.

The incident occurred after lunch time, just before 2 p.m. The Palm Beach County School District said the school took precautionary measures and placed students and staff on limited movement, while Boca Raton Fire Rescue and AmeriGas addressed the issue.

All students are safe and the school was given the all clear from the fire department.

It was not immediately clear what caused the potential gas leak.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Man wins $5 million after purchasing scratch-off ticket from Publix
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base

Latest News

Rail Safety Week is September 18-25, Tri-Rail reminds you to look both ways!
Tri-Rail reminds public to pay attention at railroad crossings during Rail Safety Week
Police in Port St. Lucie get new safety lights after officer injured
Rail Safety Week is September 18-25, Tri-Rail reminds you to look both ways!
Tri-Rail reminds public to pay attention at railroad crossings during Rail Safety Week
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky...
No jamboree: Black bear sighting closes part of Magic Kingdom