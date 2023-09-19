Amateur film festival spoofs Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Swede Fest is an amateur film festival where anyone can make a Hollywood blockbuster movie on a zero-dollar budget.

Each film is under four minutes, rated PG-13, and uses found objects as props.

The festival is based off the movie "Be Kind, Rewind" where video store clerks accidentally destroy all the movies. So the clerks remake all the movies and tell customers 'It's the Swedish version."

"It takes a lot of creativity and talent to be this awful. And without the expectations you can see the people on the screen. They're just having fun," said Elizabeth Dashiell of the Palm Beach Film Society.

Tickets cost $9 and guests are encourage to dress up in gowns or costumes.

