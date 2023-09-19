Amazon delivery driver bitten by 'highly venomous' rattlesnake in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
An Amazon driver is in serious condition in the hospital after she was bitten by a "highly venomous" rattlesnake in Palm City on Monday, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the driver was delivering a package in the Highlands Reserve community Monday evening, when an eastern diamondback rattlesnake coiled near the front door bit her.

"The driver walked to the door, put the package down and was struck by the snake," the sheriff's office wrote.

The driver immediately became ill and called out for help. She was taken to a local hospital, where she's now in "very serious condition," the sheriff's office said.

Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, which are highly venomous, are "very common to this area," according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

