Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A crocodile went for a swim under a South Florida fishing pier Monday afternoon.

The American crocodile was spotted beneath the Fisher Family Pier in Pompano Beach.

Lifeguards raised the double flags, closing the beach to swimmers after the sighting.

A social media post by the city said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified. City spokeswoman Sandra King told the South Florida SunSentinel that a wildlife officer "determined to let it be."

"American crocodiles live in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean and occur at the northern end of their range in south Florida and the Keys," the FWC posted on its website."They occur in brackish or saltwater areas and can be found in ponds, coves, and creeks in mangrove swamps."

The Florida population of American crocodiles is classified as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

