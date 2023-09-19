FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 19, 2023

A stationary front will anchor lots of moisture over our area, which will trigger scattered storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Our stormy weather pattern continues this Tuesday.

A stationary front will anchor lots of moisture over our area, which will trigger scattered storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A few storms are likely also during Tuesday night. The main impact with these storms is heavy rain that could cause localized flooding. Also, a strong storm is possible, although the severe threat remains very low.

Afternoon high temperatures will top upper 80s with nighttime lows in the mid and upper 70s.

Expect rain chances to remain high at least through Thursday, then taper off on Friday.

High temperatures in the upper 80s through Friday, then the low 90s this weekend.

The first day of fall is Saturday, and so far, rain chances will be much lower by then.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel will stay over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa this week and is likely to become a tropical depression or maybe Tropical Storm Ophelia.

A non-tropical low will develop off the southeastern U.S. coast late this week. It may acquire subtropical characteristics, but so far, there’s a low chance for it to do so.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017

Latest News

A stationary front will anchor lots of moisture over our area, which will trigger scattered...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 19, 2023
A couple of fronts will move into our area and stall, which will allow lots of moisture to hang...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 18, 2023
A couple of fronts will move into our area and stall, which will allow lots of moisture to hang...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 18, 2023
A front will move into North Florida and will stall near our area going into this weekend. This...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 15, 2023