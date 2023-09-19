InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee man removes 20 pythons to win 2023 Florida Python Challenge
The Beach Boys announced John Stamos will be joining them for several tour dates this month.
John Stamos is joining The Beach Boys on their current tour as special guest
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Florida players including Trevor Etienne (7), Caleb Banks (88) and Graham Mertz (15) celebrate...
Gators join FSU, Miami in AP top 25 for first time since 2017

Latest News

Trump calls DeSantis abortion ban 'a terrible mistake'
Amateur film festival spoofs Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters
Amazon delivery driver bitten by 'highly venomous' rattlesnake in Martin County
Crocodile spotted swimming under Pompano Beach pier
West Palm Beach autism school says state hasn’t reimbursed scholarship funds